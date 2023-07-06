The Cincinnati Reds (48-39) can maintain their lead atop the National League Central and sweep another series when they face the Washington Nationals (34-52) on Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati has won 19 of its last 23 games following Wednesday's 9-2 win in the nation's capital. Washington has dropped 13 of its last 14 home games, falling six games behind the Mets for fourth place in the NL East.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. Washington is the -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Reds vs. Nationals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has excelled on top-rated run-line picks this season, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Reds and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Reds vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Reds money line: Nationals -115, Reds -105

Nationals vs. Reds run line: Nationals -1.5 (+158)

Nationals vs. Reds over/under: 10 runs

WAS: Nationals are 2-0 as favorites this season

CIN: Reds are 5-0 in their last five road games

Nationals vs. Reds picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Nationals



Washington has only been favored twice in its first 86 games of the season, but it won both of those contests. The Nationals are slight favorites on Thursday afternoon due to the pitching matchup, as Cincinnati's Brandon Williamson has allowed at least two runs in eight straight starts. Williamson enters this game with a 1-2 record and a 5.56 ERA across 43.2 innings.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore is coming off his worst start of the year, but he was dealing with a blister on his pitching hand heading into that contest. Gore had allowed one earned run or fewer in two of his previous three starts and had a 3.89 ERA before his last outing. Washington left the bases loaded in the second inning on Wednesday, committed two errors and allowed four stolen bases, so a cleaner performance on Thursday would go a long way toward a win. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati continues to be among the hottest teams in baseball, aiming for a four-game sweep on Thursday. The Reds have won 19 of their last 23 games, including 13 of their last 14 road games. They are facing a Washington team that has started to tank, losing 13 of its last 14 home games to fall well behind the fourth-place Mets in the NL East.

The Reds notched 16 hits on Wednesday, with Elly De La Cruz and Joey Votto combining for six of them. De La Cruz is batting .318 with four home runs and 14 RBI since making his MLB debut, while Votto has homered four times and driven in 10 runs in his first 12 games of the season. Cincinnati has homered in 19 straight games, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history. See which team to back here.

How to make Nationals vs. Reds picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 9.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Reds vs. Nationals, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 11-2 on its top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.