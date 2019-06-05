Nationals vs. White Sox odds, line: MLB picks, June 5 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Washington Nationals look to complete a two-game sweep of their interleague series with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The Nationals (27-33) rallied from five runs down to beat the White Sox (29-31), 9-5, on Tuesday. Washington has won three in a row and eight of 10. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Chicago has lost two of three but has won six of eight. The latest Nationals vs. White Sox odds show Washington at -190 on the money line (risk $190 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Nationals vs. White Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Nationals will send right-hander Anibal Sanchez (1-6, 4.47 ERA) to the mound. He is hoping to build off his last start at Atlanta when he allowed just one hit over six innings of a 14-4 win over the Braves. He struck out seven and walked one to earn his first victory of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 15 career appearances against the White Sox, which includes 12 starts.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon (.335) has been on fire with six multi-hit games over the last 10. He has a three-game hitting streak, going 7-for-11 (.636) with a double, home run and six RBIs in that span. Also red hot is left fielder Juan Soto (.290), who has hit in 15 of the last 17 games, including a 14-game hitting streak which ended Saturday at Cincinnati. Soto is 14-for-37 (.378) with two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

That's because the White Sox are also starting a pitcher who appears to have turned things around. Right-hander Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.73 ERA) picked up his first win on Friday against the Cleveland Indians, going six innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out five. He has lowered his ERA more than two runs since April 1.

Offensively, the White Sox are led by shortstop Tim Anderson (.323), who has 18 multi-hit games this season, including two four-hit games and six three-hit games. Center fielder Leury Garcia (.291) has also been smoking the ball, with three three-hit games over the past seven. He is 11-for-27 (.407) with a double and two RBIs during that stretch. Second baseman Yoan Moncada (.284) has a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-23 (.348) with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

