Nationals will wait to raise 2019 World Series banner until fans can attend games

The last meaningful MLB game was played Oct. 30, 2019, when the Washington Nationals took down the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. The franchise won its first-ever championship and it was the first for D.C. since 1924 (those Senators would become the Minnesota Twins).

What came next for the fans was the parade. The next thing to check off the list of ensuing celebrations would be raising the banner at Nationals Park. But that commemoration will have to wait. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, it seems increasingly likely that MLB games will not be played in front of fans for some or all of the 2020 season (if there is one). Games could also be played at one central location, like Arizona.

That means Nationals fans likely won't be able to greet the reigning World Series champs in D.C. for quite some time. Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo was on MLB Network Radio over the weekend and said they won't be having a ring/banner raising ceremony with the stands empty.

Via NBC Sports Washington:

"I think as far as raising the banner and the distribution of rings, we're going to wait for our fanbase to be involved to do those types of things," Rizzo said. "Those are once-in-a-lifetime things to do and our fanbase is such a big factor in helping us win that thing. They earned it, they deserve to be involved in it and we're going to wait for them to do it."

It's probably kind of a no-brainer, but it's good to see Rizzo come out and say it. Having a banner raised without the ceremony in front of fans to accompany it would leave a bit of an empty feeling. It's not like everyone needs to see a banner to know they won the championship. It happened. They are in the books.

The fans will just have to be patient.