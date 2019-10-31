Nationals win 2019 World Series: Washington fans go wild after franchise's first championship

The Washington Nationals are World Series champions after defeating the Houston Astros, 6-2, on the road on Wednesday night in the winner-take-all Game 7. The franchise took home its first ever World Series trophy, and it was the first World Series championship for a D.C.-based team since the Washington Senators won in 1924.

Naturally, Nationals fans went wild after their team finished its improbable October title run -- both in Washington D.C. and in Houston.

Nats fans, celebrating together pic.twitter.com/ORjtMmsPd9 — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) October 31, 2019

The Nationals were not supposed to win it all, but that's the beautiful thing about sports. Any given Sunday, or in this case Wednesday, any team can win. Fans in D.C. saw the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in 2018, the Washington Mystics win their first WNBA title this year and now they have a championship baseball team. The party got started in Washington right after the final out. Here are some of the best reactions to the Nationals' 2019 title.

For the very first time, the Washington Nationals are World Series champions 🏆



(Via @mlb) pic.twitter.com/nLGXYKgpTA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 31, 2019

"We won it all" is echoing through Washington right now.

At least Juan Soto can legally drink the champagne in the locker room.

This one speaks for itself. Turn your sound on for the moment these fans saw their first ever Nationals championship.

The guy who ripped his shirt off and slid over the dugout is acting like he hit the home run that gave the Nationals the lead.

Nationals fans have not even been world champions for a day, but they are catching on to how to celebrate a World Series win pretty quickly.

Nationals fans, you just won the World Series, what are you going to do.

Nationals fans: PLAY BABY SHARK

America’s new national anthem is an absolute banger 😤 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/k6f1gNVCzH — Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (@AlykhanKR) October 31, 2019

Fans are also naturally heading to the team store, because that is also what you do when you win a World Series.

The game was not at Nationals Park, but that didn't stop Nats fans from flooding the seats and braving the rain to enjoy this historic moment with fellow Washington fans.

Those at the Nationals Academy in the Dominican Republic, where Juan Soto spent time before making his MLB debut, went nuts celebrating, and this was even before they won the game.

No doubt they are losing their minds watching someone who used to be in their exact spot hoist the World Series trophy.

The world is watching, including the kids at the @Nationals Academy in the Dominican Republic.



This is awesome. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/3rdfqrC9S3 — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2019

Washington fans were celebrating across sports arenas.

The Wizards' arena erupted when it was announced the Nationals took the lead in the #WorldSeries



Sports are awesome 🙌 (via @NBCSNationals)pic.twitter.com/t3MNKKjvAS — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2019

Many are shocked that the Nationals won, but Bryce Harper told us this months ago.