Nationals' woes continue, Cubs look like a contender again and everything else we learned this week in MLB

We'll be taking a look at the most interesting takeaways every week this MLB season so check back every Sunday for our recap. Now, here's what we learned from Week 6 in MLB:

Nats facing injury, pitching woes

Despite losing their franchise player this past winter in Bryce Harper, the Nationals still began the 2019 season with high expectations. Even without Harper, Washington boasted an impressive lineup with young stars like Juan Soto and Victor Robles as well as one of the strongest rotations in the league. But as the sixth week in MLB comes to a close, the Nats haven't had much success on either side. The team looked a little sluggish to start the season and they haven't gotten any better since, losing their last seven of nine games. The last time Washington won a series was on April 18 when they took two of three from the Giants, they've lost four straight series since. With their 14-18 (.438) record, the Nats are four games behind the Phillies for first place n the National League East. Early season injuries and bad pitching have headlined as the team's biggest struggles so far this season.

Heading into May, the Nationals currently have four position players on the injured-list: left fielder Soto (back spasms), third baseman Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion), first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis) and shortstop Trea Turner (recovering from broken finger). As for Washington's pitching, the rotation of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson has been inconsistent. But the bigger issue lies with the Nationals' bullpen. Entering Sunday, Washington relievers have the league's worst ERA at 6.18. The bullpen has allowed 67 runs in 32 games from the seventh inning on and has blown six blown save opportunities. Plus, struggling relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal joined the IL with a viral injection, and the team doesn't have a timetable for his return.

On Friday, Washington fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, and he was replaced by Paul Menhart, a minor league pitching coordinator who has been with the organization for 14 years. With the coaching changes, the Nationals are in the midst of a tough 10-game road trip in which they'll face Philadelphia for three games, Milwaukee for three and the Dodgers for four. The Nationals are going to have to turn their season around as soon as possible, otherwise they may find themselves fighting for relevance in their loaded division.

Cubs have quickly turned things around

The Chicago Cubs started the season 1-6, the team's gone 17-6 since and won 13 of its last 16. With Saturday's win over the Cardinals (CHC 6, STL 5), the Cubs won their sixth straight game and are now just a half-game out of first place in the National League Central. Through the Cubs' first three series of the year, they were outscored 71-62. Now, the club has spilt, won or swept their last seven series and outscored opponents 87-51.

The Cubs are: 7-0-1 in their last eight series; a plus-43 in run differential; a half-game out of first place (Cardinals have played three more games); and 18-12 overall, their best record through 30 games since the 2016 World Series season. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) May 4, 2019

Since making some changes to their struggling bullpen (optioned Carl Edwards Jr, placed Mike Montgomery on the IL) at the beginning of April, the Cubs bullpen has the league's best ERA at 2.45. With Brandon Morrow still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, the Cubs have gotten quality work from Pedro Strop, Brad Bach, Kyle Ryan and Brandon Kintzler. On the offensive side of things, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are both starting to heat up. Entering play on Sunday, the Cubs (18-12) can take the NL Central lead away from the Cardinals.

Sanchez's power surge helping injury-riddled Yanks

The Yankees took another hit to their already depleted lineup when their starting catcher Gary Sanchez was sent to the injured list with a calf strain on April 12. But after nearly two weeks of rehab, Sanchez made his return behind the plate. He initially struggled, both offensively and defensively, but this past week, Sanchez is finally hitting his stride.

As one of the few healthy Yankees starters, Sanchez has 11 home runs in 19 games this season. Even after missing 11 games, he's tied with Twins' Eddie Rosario for the most home runs in the American League. In Friday's win over Minnesota, Sanchez blasted his ninth and 10th home runs for the 12th multi-home run game of his career.

.@ElGarySanchez now has 12 multi-HR games in 284 career contests, becoming the second-fastest player in Major League history to reach 12 multi-HR games (Ralph Kiner-282G). — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 4, 2019

In his 284th career game Sanchez became the third fastest player in MLB history to hit his 80th home run behind Ryan Howard (245) and teammate Aaron Judge (264). Sanchez's second home run of the night left the ballpark at 118.3 miles per hour. All four of his home runs from the past week (April 28-May 4) have been at least 412 feet, all registering at over 110 miles per hour.

Gary Sanchez: 80th HR in 284th career game. Only players in MLB history to reach 80-HR milestone faster? Aaron Judge (264) and Ryan Howard (245). — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 4, 2019

Gary Sanchez has hit 10 home runs in 18 games. The only other players in Yankees history to reach 10 homers in 18 or fewer games played to start a season were Alex Rodriguez in 2007 (14th game) and Graig Nettles in 1974 (17th game).@EliasSports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 4, 2019

It would help to have the rest of the Yankees core healthy and playing alongside Sanchez, but for now it looks like he's going to lead the way as the Yankees (18-14, 2.5 games back) try to catch the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.