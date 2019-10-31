Nationals World Series shirts, hats: Check out Washington's 2019 championship gear
Head to the CBS Sports Shop for all kinds of championship gear
The Washington Nationals just won their first ever World Series championship on Wednesday night by defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 and hoisted the Commissioners' Trophy at Minute Maid Park.If you are a Nats fan, or you know someone who is a Nats fan, or you're just a baseball fan who wants to have something to commemorate this historic moment, the CBS Sports shop has you covered.
If you're looking to be a World Champion for Halloween or want to get some holiday shopping done early, Nationals gear is a must. The hats and shirts are the same ones the players were wearing on the field and in the clubhouse after the game, so while you may not have the athletic skills or the championship ring like your favorite players, at least you can dress just like them.
Here is a look at some of the gear you can get your hands on:
There are also many other styles to show your fandom no matter what your style is.
Nationals fans, how good would one of these look on your mantle?
You can head over to the CBS Sports Shop now to check out all of the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship gear.
