Nats' Bryce Harper joins elite group by hitting HR No. 150 before 25th birthday
Only 13 others in MLB history have hit 150 homers before turning 25 years old
Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper went deep on Monday for the 29th time this season. See?
Moonshot.
Of course, we're here not because that was a run-of-the-mill home run. No, it was the 150th of Harper's career. He doesn't turn 25 until October, so he's just joined a rather exclusive group. It's a list that contains some of the best players in baseball history. Let's take a look at the players who reached 150 career home runs during their age-24 season.
|Player
|HR through age-24 season
Eddie Mathews
190
Alex Rodriguez
189
Mel Ott
176
Jimmie Foxx
174
Mickey Mantle
173
Ken Griffey Jr.
172
Mike Trout (active)
168
Frank Robinson
165
Albert Pujols (active)
160
Orlando Cepeda
157
Giancarlo Stanton (active)
154
Johnny Bench
154
Andruw Jones
150
Bryce Harper (active)
150
If Harper stays on his current seasonal home run pace, he'll end up with 43 homers this season and 164 in his career, leaving him just one behind the Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and with the ninth-most home runs through his age-24 season in MLB history.
Sure, it's a bit arbitrary and cherry-picked, but aren't pretty much all stat comparisons of the sort? It's a nice feat for Harper.
Add a Comment