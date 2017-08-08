Nats' Bryce Harper joins elite group by hitting HR No. 150 before 25th birthday

Only 13 others in MLB history have hit 150 homers before turning 25 years old

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper went deep on Monday for the 29th time this season. See? 

Moonshot. 

Of course, we're here not because that was a run-of-the-mill home run. No, it was the 150th of Harper's career. He doesn't turn 25 until October, so he's just joined a rather exclusive group. It's a list that contains some of the best players in baseball history. Let's take a look at the players who reached 150 career home runs during their age-24 season. 

PlayerHR through age-24 season

Eddie Mathews

190

Alex Rodriguez

189

Mel Ott

176

Jimmie Foxx

174

Mickey  Mantle

173

Ken Griffey Jr.

172

Mike Trout (active)

168

Frank Robinson 

165

Albert Pujols (active)

160

Orlando Cepeda

157

Giancarlo Stanton (active)

154

Johnny Bench

154

Andruw Jones

150

Bryce Harper (active)

150

If Harper stays on his current seasonal home run pace, he'll end up with 43 homers this season and 164 in his career, leaving him just one behind the Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and with the ninth-most home runs through his age-24 season in MLB history. 

Sure, it's a bit arbitrary and cherry-picked, but aren't pretty much all stat comparisons of the sort? It's a nice feat for Harper. 

