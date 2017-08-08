Nats' Bryce Harper joins elite group by hitting HR No. 150 before 25th birthday

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper went deep on Monday for the 29th time this season. See?

Moonshot.

Of course, we're here not because that was a run-of-the-mill home run. No, it was the 150th of Harper's career. He doesn't turn 25 until October, so he's just joined a rather exclusive group. It's a list that contains some of the best players in baseball history. Let's take a look at the players who reached 150 career home runs during their age-24 season.

Player HR through age-24 season Eddie Mathews 190 Alex Rodriguez 189 Mel Ott 176 Jimmie Foxx 174 Mickey Mantle 173 Ken Griffey Jr. 172 Mike Trout (active) 168 Frank Robinson 165 Albert Pujols (active) 160 Orlando Cepeda 157 Giancarlo Stanton (active) 154 Johnny Bench 154 Andruw Jones 150 Bryce Harper (active) 150

If Harper stays on his current seasonal home run pace, he'll end up with 43 homers this season and 164 in his career, leaving him just one behind the Hall of Famer Frank Robinson and with the ninth-most home runs through his age-24 season in MLB history.

Sure, it's a bit arbitrary and cherry-picked, but aren't pretty much all stat comparisons of the sort? It's a nice feat for Harper.