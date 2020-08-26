Watch Now: NBA Postpones All Wednesday Playoff Games ( 1:36 )

The Milwaukee Bucks have made the decision to boycott Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in solidarity of the racial injustices and police brutality occurring throughout the country. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder also plan to boycott the game and the rest of the NBA games were postponed.

The WNBA teams scheduled have decided not to partake in any games tonight and delivered a message on the power of the vote and the importance of taking action. The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds also decided not to play Wednesday night.

On Sunday, police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he was opening the door of a parked car in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with his children in the car. Blake survived the shooting, but is in serious condition.

Since the shooting, players have raised their voices to use their platform to help tackle the major issue of racial inequality in the United States. The Milwaukee Bucks, with this shooting close to home, took serious action and have decided not to play, at least for now.

Since the NBA resumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the wake of social justice protests following the death of George Floyd, players have worn messages of equality and demands of justice and "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the bubble court.

This statement marks four years to the day from when NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat for the anthem for the first time.

Players flooded to social media to show support for the Bucks. Here are some of their reactions:

The Bucks tweeted that they fully support their players, saying they continue to stand by them as they demand accountability and change.

A handful of NFL players also weighed in as well.

Some MLB and NHL players came forward with support.

Kenny Smith decided to stand with the players, saying, "And for me, I think the biggest thing now is to kind of, as a Black man, as a former player, I think it's best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight."

He said he had not yet spoken with the players yet about the situation.

Wizards star Bradley Beal weighed in, in support of Smith.