All leagues have their championship trophies they lift after the big win, and some are more iconic than others. The moment of lifting that coveted hardware is a major one for athletes something they wait all their lives for. This trophy takes the cake.

On Monday morning, the NC Dino's defeated the Doosan Bears, 4-2, in Game 6 to win their first Korean Series. This meant they got to lift a symbol of their championship, which in their case, was a sword. Yes, a gigantic sword.

Take a look at the unique celebration:

As the sword was revealed, players and coaches cheered and began to take photos of the piece.

The sword is intricate and life size, making the entire championship display even that more impressive. The story behind this sword goes back to the team's name.

The parent company of the NC Dinos, NCSoft, is known for their mobile games. One popular game of theirs is "Lineage," and one of the major aspects of the game is that giant sword. The symbol is an eye-catching way for fans to become more aware of the parent company and was clearly fun for the players to wield as well.