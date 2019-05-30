NCAA baseball tournament 2019: Printable bracket, schedule college baseball's Division I championship

Sixty-four teams are set to go at it as the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament gets underway this week, with defending champion Oregon State ranked 16th overall among the No. 1 seeds.

This year's tourney is chock-full of touted contenders, with top-ranked UCLA (47-8) leading the pack. Vanderbilt (49-10), Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15) and Arkansas (41-17) round out the top five, with East Carolina (43-15) and LSU (37-24) among other notables in the top 10. Our R.J. Anderson has more on all of the regional matchups here.

Split into 16 four-team double-elimination regionals, this year's bracket runs from May 31-June 3, with 16 teams set to advance to eight two-team Super Regionals and the tournament ultimately concluding with Omaha's College World Series from June 15-26.

Find below a printable 2019 NCAA Division Baseball Championship bracket:

NCAA

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.