NCAA baseball tournament 2019: Printable bracket, schedule college baseball's Division I championship
Get your official 2019 tourney bracket right here as we approach the College World Series
Sixty-four teams are set to go at it as the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament gets underway this week, with defending champion Oregon State ranked 16th overall among the No. 1 seeds.
This year's tourney is chock-full of touted contenders, with top-ranked UCLA (47-8) leading the pack. Vanderbilt (49-10), Georgia Tech (41-17), Georgia (44-15) and Arkansas (41-17) round out the top five, with East Carolina (43-15) and LSU (37-24) among other notables in the top 10. Our R.J. Anderson has more on all of the regional matchups here.
Split into 16 four-team double-elimination regionals, this year's bracket runs from May 31-June 3, with 16 teams set to advance to eight two-team Super Regionals and the tournament ultimately concluding with Omaha's College World Series from June 15-26.
Find below a printable 2019 NCAA Division Baseball Championship bracket:
Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.
