NCAA Baseball Tournament: Regionals provide a couple of clutch, walk-off wins on the road to the College World Series
Cal State Fullerton and Mississippi State provided us with some Saturday dramatics
The NCAA Baseball Tournament -- a.k.a., "The Road to Omaha" -- is ongoing. On Saturday, the first round/Regionals provided us with some serious drama in the form of a pair of walk-off home runs.
First, let's go to the Stanford campus, where Cal State Fullerton, the No. 3 seed, was tied 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against top regional seed and No. 2 overall seed Stanford. Freshman pinch-hitter/sizable cloutsman Jace Chamberlain, take it away:
With that clutch blast, the Titans remain unbeaten in regional play while the Cardinal drops to 1-1 in the double-elimination first round. That puts Fullerton in a good spot to advance to the Super Regional.
For even more drama, we go to Tallahassee. Top seed and host Florida State and No. 3 seed Mississippi State each have a loss and are thus on the verge of elimination. The Seminoles are up 2-0, and the Bulldogs -- with two on and two out -- are down to their last strike. That's when Elijah MacNamee happened:
That, folks, is defeat turned swiftly into triumph. It's also worth seeing from a player-centric angle:
Per basic win expectancy, the Bulldogs had a mere 8.5 percent chance of winning the at the moment the ball left MacNamee's bat. As a result, the Dawgs are at this writing still alive while Florida State was eliminated. Looking back, FSU head coach Mike Martin's decision to leave his starter Drew Parrish in after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. Parrish almost escaped, but MacNamee had other ideas.
More intrigue forthcoming from the college ranks? You better believe it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Cubs look to sweep Mets
Keep it right here for everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action
-
MLB Mock Draft: Tigers take Mize No. 1
The Tigers hold the first pick in the 2018 draft, and Casey Mize is the odds-on favorite to...
-
Red Sox vs. Astros odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Red Sox-Astros 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS, June 3: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Saturday: Nats edge Braves in extras
Plus an ALDS rematch continues in Houston and everything you need to know about Saturday's...
-
Giants lose Brandon Belt to appendectomy
It's unclear how long Belt will be sidelined