NCAA Baseball Tournament: Regionals provide a couple of clutch, walk-off wins on the road to the College World Series

The NCAA Baseball Tournament -- a.k.a., "The Road to Omaha" -- is ongoing. On Saturday, the first round/Regionals provided us with some serious drama in the form of a pair of walk-off home runs.

First, let's go to the Stanford campus, where Cal State Fullerton, the No. 3 seed, was tied 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against top regional seed and No. 2 overall seed Stanford. Freshman pinch-hitter/sizable cloutsman Jace Chamberlain, take it away:

With that clutch blast, the Titans remain unbeaten in regional play while the Cardinal drops to 1-1 in the double-elimination first round. That puts Fullerton in a good spot to advance to the Super Regional.

For even more drama, we go to Tallahassee. Top seed and host Florida State and No. 3 seed Mississippi State each have a loss and are thus on the verge of elimination. The Seminoles are up 2-0, and the Bulldogs -- with two on and two out -- are down to their last strike. That's when Elijah MacNamee happened:

That, folks, is defeat turned swiftly into triumph. It's also worth seeing from a player-centric angle:

The #RallyDawgs walk it off and win 3-2 in Tallahassee! #HailState🐶 Posted by Mississippi State Athletics on Saturday, June 2, 2018

Per basic win expectancy, the Bulldogs had a mere 8.5 percent chance of winning the at the moment the ball left MacNamee's bat. As a result, the Dawgs are at this writing still alive while Florida State was eliminated. Looking back, FSU head coach Mike Martin's decision to leave his starter Drew Parrish in after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay. Parrish almost escaped, but MacNamee had other ideas.

More intrigue forthcoming from the college ranks? You better believe it.