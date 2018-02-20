Nearly every MLB team will wear hats to honor Florida school shooting victims

Earlier this month, 17 people were murdered during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

This latest violent tragedy touched lives all across the country, and Major League Baseball is no exception. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas alum has been active in calling for change and helping to advance the healing process. As well, A's prospect Jesus Luzardo, another Stoneman Douglas graduate, is helping raise money to aid the victims of the shooting.

Now we're starting to see tributes on a wider scale throughout baseball. Fittingly, the Miami Marlins started things by planning to wear Stoneman Douglas baseball caps during their first spring training game on Friday. It seems many other teams will be joining in. Here are the details from Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald:

A league source said players on "most, if not all" teams will wear the caps during Friday's games. As of Tuesday, more than 20 of the league's 30 teams had already requested permission to wear the caps.

That's as of Tuesday. It would be surprising if all 30 teams weren't wearing Stoneman Douglas caps on Friday.

Ultimately, it's a small gestures, but small gestures can make a difference for those in need of uplift. Ideally, you'll see some kind of league-wide charitable endeavor -- auctions of game-used hats, for instance -- in tandem with this tribute.