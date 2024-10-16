NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are two wins away from the World Series, and if they do manage to win their first pennant since 2009, they could get an important member of their pitching staff back: Nestor Cortes. The left-hander suffered a flexor strain in September, but he is making progress with his throwing program, and could return for the Fall Classic.

"He's more in play to me at this point," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday. "Now, he's got steps to go and he's got to continue to feel good and bounce back and things like that, but the way it's gone to this point has been encouraging. I think he's at least a realistic option (for the World Series). Not saying for sure, but the timeline lines up to where if things go well, he could definitely be an option."

Cortes resumed playing catch about a week ago and he was scheduled to throw 10-15 pitches in the bullpen and 10-15 pitches to hitters in live batting practice Wednesday. If that goes well, Cortes could face hitters again over the weekend. He made his last regular season start on Sept. 18, and reported discomfort soon thereafter. Tests revealed the flexor strain.

New York has a set four-man rotation this postseason -- Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodón -- not that Cortes would return fully stretched out as a starter. He has bullpen experience though, and ground ball specialist Tim Hill is the only trusted lefty in the Yankees' bullpen. Cortes struck out 27.5% of lefties faced this year and would be a swing-and-miss option.

Cortes, 29, led the Yankees with 174 1/3 innings this season, and his 3.74 ERA was supported by a 3.84 FIP and a 3.64 xERA. Flexor strains can sometimes lead to Tommy John surgery, though not always. The fact Cortes was able to got back on a mound so soon, and is progressing with his throwing program, indicates his injury was relatively minor.

The Yankees got Anthony Rizzo back from two broken fingers in the ALCS. He was hit by an errant pitch during the final weekend of the regular season and missed the ALDS, but made it back in time for the ALCS, and is 3 for 7 with a double in two games. It appeared Cortes and Rizzo suffered season-ending injuries, initially. Now the Yankees could have both if they advance.

Following their Game 2 win Tuesday, the Yankees have a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS. Teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84% of the time, historically. Game 3 is Wednesday night at Progressive Field.