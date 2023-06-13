The $380 million public funding bill for a new stadium on the Las Vegas Strip for the Oakland Athletics was approved by the Nevada Senate during a special session Tuesday, according to the Nevada Independent. The vote was 12-7. The bill was not advanced before the normal legislative session ended last week, and two amendments were added to address several outstanding issues.

To be clear, this does not mean the A's are now moving to Las Vegas. This is merely the first legislative hurdle. The funding bill will now go to the Nevada Assembly, which will meet at 1 p.m. local time Wednesday. If approved -- and expectation is it will -- it will then go to Governor Joe Lombardo, who has supported the A's moving to Las Vegas and is expected to sign the funding bill into law. Once all that happens, Athletics ownership will need to secure funding for the rest of the $1.2 million project and receive approval from the other 29 MLB owners, which is expected to happen unanimously.

"Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it," Lombardo said in a statement last month.

The contentious funding package includes up to $380 million in public assistance, with $180 million in transferable tax credits and $120 million in county bonds, which are tax-payer backed loans. The A's would not owe property taxes and a special tax district around the stadium would be carved out. The true cost would be well north of $380 million, as Field of Schemes explains.

It should be noted the $380 million funding bill is not specific to the Athletics. Should ownership fail to secure the necessary funding for the rest of the project and ultimately not relocate to Las Vegas, the package could be used for another MLB franchise that wishes to relocate, or an expansion team.

Late last month, the Athletics released renderings of the proposed 30,000-seat ballpark, which would sit on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel. As part of the stadium deal, the Tropicana would be demolished, and the new A's ballpark as well as a new hotel and casino would be built.

A's ownership has indicated it hopes to move into a new Las Vegas ballpark by 2027. The team's lease at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland expires after the 2024 season, and the A's would need to find a home for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The Athletics are currently riding a six-game winning streak. Despite that, they still own baseball's worst record (18-50) and worst run differential (plus-193).

The NFL's Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, while the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights joined the league as an expansion team in 2017.