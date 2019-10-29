New Jersey sportsbooks could lose almost $6 million to 'Mattress Mack' if Astros win the World Series

During the 2019 regular season, Houston-based mattress salesman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale offered a promotion that gave customers a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Because of larger bets that McIngvale has made in New Jersey, the state's sportsbooks could lose almost $6 million if the Astros are able to defeat the Washington Nationals, according to The Asbury Park Press.

The majority of the bets were with New Jersey sportsbooks Unibet and William Hill. Action Network's Darren Rovell is also reporting that McIngvale won $889,212 on single-game bets on the Astros while the team has taken a 3-2 lead in the series.

"I believe in the Astros,'' McIngvale told the Asbury Park Press. "I've watched them play all year."

In total, McIngvale has bet around $11 million on the Astros to win the World Series. If that ends up happening, McIngvale would make a $19 million profit.

McIngvale saw increased sales late in the season after the Astros acquired Zack Greinke at the trade deadline. The mattress salesman began making wagers all over the country in hopes that he could offset his promotion if the Astros win.

Earlier this month, McIngvale placed a $3.5 million bet in Mississippi on the Astros to win the World Series. The wager is one of the largest bets that a United States bookmaker has ever taken on and McIngvale could win $7.5 million on that one if it comes to fruition. He placed the bet at the DraftKings sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. He wired the $3.5 million to the casino and even flew to Biloxi to put everything in motion.

In addition, McIngvale also placed a $200,000 bet at the South Point in Las Vegas and also has wagers for unspecified amounts with Caesars, MGM, Treasure Island and Circa Sports.

McIngvale did a similar promotion at Gallery Furniture when the Astros won the 2017 World Series. He turned to Vegas back then, too, and "that turned out very well," he told KHOU 11.