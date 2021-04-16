Back in mid-January, the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited, sexually explicit images to a female reporter. What followed was a sport-wide examination of clubhouse culture. More has since come to light, including the involvement of former Mets manager Mickey Callaway that extended back to his Cleveland days. Callaway, currently the Angels pitching coach, has been accused of lewd and inappropriate conduct and is still being investigated by MLB.

On Friday, The Athletic published an article on the "rotten" culture inside the Mets' operations. The full story contains interviews with current and former Mets staffers and lays out a culture of inappropriate behavior and ignored complaints. Here are parts of what was reported by Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli:

Former executive producer for content and marketing, Joe DeVito, was accused of sexual harassments by multiple women. He texted at least one employee, saying, "I've barely even hit on you. So that counts for something."

Former hitting performance coordinator, Ryan Ellis, is alleged to have made "aggressive sexual comments" and sending "persistent suggestive text messages."

Seven employees, male and female, told The Athletic that David Newman, chief marketing, content and communications officer, made inappropriate remarks to female employees. Regarding Newman, one woman who was interviewing with the Mets, said she was told the following: "He's an asshole who is terrible to work for, but he can get you where you need to go."

Former employees said their complaints were ignored when reported to the team's human resources department. "You could not go to HR to feel protected, comfortable, anything," a former employee said.

"We were all pawns in this toxic workplace," one former Mets employee, who has worked in baseball for more than a decade, told The Athletic.

Former Marlins president David Samson discussed the Mets' situation on the latest Nothing Personal with David Samson. Listen below:

Mets president Sandy Alderson tried to defend the club in a response.

"Let me try to make a point as strongly as I can, OK? Not every instance involving men, women in the workplace is a capital offense, OK? Every time something happens, it doesn't mean somebody has to be fired," Alderson told The Athletic. "There are a lot of intermediate steps that can be taken and we've done that in a variety of different cases. And have included capital punishment as a consequence in some cases, but not every case rises to the level of execution. And that's what honestly I think is happening with these articles (in The Athletic). People are getting executed, including women, by the way, for reasons that are unjustifiable."

The Athletic report also states that new owner Steve Cohen announced last month a law firm was going to review issues of "sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination."