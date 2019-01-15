New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer shows that Peter Parker is a Mike Piazza-loving Mets fan

The new trailer for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' premiered Tuesday, and amid all of the hype around Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, a small but significant detail of Peter Parker's life was revealed. Hanging in young Peter from Queens' room is a Mike Piazza pennant, indicating that he's a fan of the Mets.

Sony Pictures

It shouldn't be surprising. You'll find a lot more blue and orange than pinstripes if you head into Queens, but it's still interesting to see Piazza's hanging up (especially given his post-baseball career lately). It was something the Mets were glad to see.

Here's the full trailer.

Spider-Man creator Stan Lee was an avid Yankees fan. But that doesn't mean a few concessions weren't made for Peter, specifically the fact that he got married to Mary Jane Watson in Shea Stadium, as this clip with terrible audio quality reminds us. Lee had plenty of New York heroes he could make Yankee fans anyways if he so chose.

And this panel illustrates Spidey going to a Mets game in what might be the worst disguise ever.

Why couldn't Peter just go as himself? The world may never know.

That panel is a good reminder that there are some horrible, horrible Spider-Man villains out there. Once one of your bad guys is "The Wicked Wall," you're definitely phoning it in. Hopefully Mysterio proves to be a bit more threatening -- although now for some reason it feels like "Far From Home" could use a fight between Spider-Man and an outfield fence.