New Yankee Stanton sympathizes with Marlins' fans rooting for 'unprofessional circus'
Stanton swiped at his old team on his way out
Over the weekend, NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton was traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees.
The Yankees announced the trade Monday, and thereafter Stanton took to Instagram to thank the team's fans, coaches, and players, as well as the city of Miami as a whole. He also took the opportunity to swipe at the at-times unprofessional aura emanating from the organization -- you know, as a means of sympathizing with the fans:
For those unwilling to read the entire caption, here's the part everyone will be talking about:
"I feel for you fans. You've stuck with me as we've shared some roller coaster years.
I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"
Stanton ended his message with an excited note about joining the Yankees. Suffice to say that, at least when it comes to baseball, he seems to be in a better place mentally than those fans he's leaving behind.
-
MLB Winter Meetings updates
Your one-stop shop for all things MLB Winter Meetings-related
-
Report: Mets shopping Harvey
Matt Harvey could be on his way out of New York
-
Nats interested in Reed, Adams
The Nationals are looking to improve on the edges of their roster
-
Yanks' next move could involve Ellsbury
Ellsbury is due at least $68 million over the next three seasons
-
Wright arrested for domestic assault
Wright was arrested at his home Friday
-
Morris, Trammell elected to Hall of Fame
The former Tigers teammates were voted into Cooperstown by the 16-person Modern Era Commit...
Add a Comment