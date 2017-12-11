New Yankee Stanton sympathizes with Marlins' fans rooting for 'unprofessional circus'

Over the weekend, NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton was traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees announced the trade Monday, and thereafter Stanton took to Instagram to thank the team's fans, coaches, and players, as well as the city of Miami as a whole. He also took the opportunity to swipe at the at-times unprofessional aura emanating from the organization -- you know, as a means of sympathizing with the fans:

For those unwilling to read the entire caption, here's the part everyone will be talking about:

"I feel for you fans. You've stuck with me as we've shared some roller coaster years.

I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"

Stanton ended his message with an excited note about joining the Yankees. Suffice to say that, at least when it comes to baseball, he seems to be in a better place mentally than those fans he's leaving behind.