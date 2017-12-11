New Yankee Stanton sympathizes with Marlins' fans rooting for 'unprofessional circus'

Stanton swiped at his old team on his way out

Over the weekend, NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton was traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees.

The Yankees announced the trade Monday, and thereafter Stanton took to Instagram to thank the team's fans, coaches, and players, as well as the city of Miami as a whole. He also took the opportunity to swipe at the at-times unprofessional aura emanating from the organization -- you know, as a means of sympathizing with the fans:

Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me. I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there! Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be! Stay positive & much love ! ————————————— As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥 I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit 🗽

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

For those unwilling to read the entire caption, here's the part everyone will be talking about:

"I feel for you fans. You've stuck with me as we've shared some roller coaster years.
I've always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional, circus times there!"

Stanton ended his message with an excited note about joining the Yankees. Suffice to say that, at least when it comes to baseball, he seems to be in a better place mentally than those fans he's leaving behind. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop