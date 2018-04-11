New York mayor and Red Sox fan Bill de Blasio thinks David Price has gotten a raw deal

It is no secret that New York mayor Bill de Blasio is a Red Sox fan. USATSI

On Wednesday, New York mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on the Jonah Keri Podcast. In addition to politics, the pair discussed a few sporting items, including de Blasio's Boston Red Sox.

One member of the Red Sox de Blasio went into detail about was left-handed starter David Price. Though Price hasn't always been warmly received in Boston, he's off to a good start this season, having not allowed a run through his first two appearances. Here's what de Blasio said:

"I think David Price has gotten a raw deal. Look, I can only imagine what it's like to go into my beloved Fenway if you didn't come up -- a real interesting study would be those who came up from the Red Sox farm system historically, and how better they fared psychologically, symbolically, etc. than those who came in. You come in from Tampa, of all places. I mean, it's like you got flown onto Mars and put in the starting lineup, right? So, I feel for Price because I think he was put through more than he deserved. But I think he's found it now. We saw it in the playoffs, it's not even just about this year, you saw it in the playoffs last year -- something was clicking. He's been wild now, I love what I'm seeing."

