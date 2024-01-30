Major League Baseball's offseason is underway, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.

Of course, that doesn't mean every team has an equally good farm system -- some, as you'll find out throughout this process, are lacking in that respect. It does mean, nevertheless, that CBS Sports will be spending the next couple of months examining the top three prospects in each organization. We define "prospects" as retaining their rookie eligibility for the 2024 season, so if a young player is missing that's likely why.

These lists and evaluations are formed following conversations with scouts, analysts, and player development types. There's also firsthand evaluation and bias thrown into the mix. Keep in mind that player evaluation is a hard task, and it's fine if you disagree with the rankings. These are opinions, and they have no real bearing on the future. You can check out our winter top 25 list by clicking here.

With that in mind, let's get to it by dissecting the New York Mets.

1. Luisangel Acuña, 2B (22 years old)

The short version : Ronald's kid brother profiles as a starting second baseman.

: Ronald's kid brother profiles as a starting second baseman. MLB ETA: Early summer 2024

Acuña is a familiar name in more ways than one. Not only is he the younger brother of Ronald, the Braves MVP-winning outfielder, but he was also the player the Mets received from the Rangers in return for Max Scherzer at the trade deadline. Acuña is a well-rounded player with a feel for contact and the zone alike. He possesses good speed (he stole 57 bases on 67 tries) and he has more raw power than his career .418 slugging percentage indicates (though he'll need to lift the ball more frequently to maximize his power output). Acuña has primarily played shortstop as a professional, but he's likely to move to second base in the near term, where he has the offensive skills to profile as a starting-caliber player.

2. Jett Williams, SS/CF (20 years old)

The short version : Strong, if small middle-of-the-diamond athlete.

: Strong, if small middle-of-the-diamond athlete. MLB ETA: Early summer 2025

Williams benefitted from late-cycle helium in 2022 that resulted in him being selected 14th overall. He's a burner with well-above-average speed and far more power than you might expect from someone listed at 5-foot-6. (He homered 13 times during his first full professional season.) Williams has cross-trained between shortstop and center field thus far in his professional career. It's fair to write that he's likely to end up on the grass if he remains with the Mets.

3. Drew Gilbert, CF (23 years old)

The short version : Quality center fielder whose offensive game might be on the rise.

: Quality center fielder whose offensive game might be on the rise. MLB ETA: Summer 2024

Gilbert, part of the return on Justin Verlander at the 2023 deadline, is a high-energy outfielder who has already achieved success at the Double-A level. He possesses above-average raw power and speed, and it's notable that he saw his slugging production tick up after the trade -- in large part because he took to lifting the ball more often. Scouts have been torn on whether Gilbert will have enough offense to profile as a starter out in center; the answer will be "yes" if he maintains even some of those gains heading forward.