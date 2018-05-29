New York woman calls for high school coaches to be fired with flyover ad during playoff game
If the team is in the playoffs, that request is usually going to get shot down
Everyone gets mad at coaches from time to time, whether it's over personnel decisions or questionable strategies. However, one woman from upstate New York took it way too far when she hired a plane to fly over a high school baseball game with an ad saying "Fire coaches Schrader & Kowalczyk."
The two coaches in question are at Briarcliff High School, which is quite good and, at least on the surface, does not need coaching changes. The team was 17-3 this season, and the ad flew during a playoff game last week. The team has been No. 1 in Class B for the past two seasons. I don't know coaches Schrader and Kowalczyk, but as an outsider they seem to be doing fine.
Schrader took time from being a perfectly serviceable high school coach to address his haters.
"Although there are some detractors out there, I feel we have the best kids and best parents in Section 1," he said in a text to The Journal News/lohud.com. "I would not want to coach at any other district. ... I love it here."
Schrader was an assistant for 25 years before being named head coach four years ago.
The Journal News found that the company that flew the sign, Fly Signs Aerial Advertising, was paid $1,250 to fly the sign for 30 minutes. According to the company, these types of requests are common, which is a story on its own.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff projections: M's, Dodgers in
As we head toward June, let's take a look at how the rest of the 2018 season might play ou...
-
Angels stars need support
Most of the Angels value this season has come from 3-4 players
-
MLB looking foolish with Rizzo slide
How in the world did a clear violation get reviewed and not overturned?
-
Twitter's mind blown by old Brewers logo
It's understandable that people are noticing now, it's only been around since 1978
-
MLB Tuesday: Retaliation for Rizzo?
Plus the Yankees and Astros meet again in New York. Here is everything you need to know about...
-
MLB admits mistake on Rizzo's slide
A day later, the league office acknowledges a mistake