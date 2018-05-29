New York woman calls for high school coaches to be fired with flyover ad during playoff game

Everyone gets mad at coaches from time to time, whether it's over personnel decisions or questionable strategies. However, one woman from upstate New York took it way too far when she hired a plane to fly over a high school baseball game with an ad saying "Fire coaches Schrader & Kowalczyk."

Someone's got a lot of time and money to burn...Distracted at this playoff game by this taking laps over the field...



Plane says "Fire Coaches Schrader & Kowalczyk" @lohudinsider @KDJmedia1 @vzmercogliano pic.twitter.com/YsTNIpWWeh — Eugene Rapay (@erapay5) May 21, 2018

The two coaches in question are at Briarcliff High School, which is quite good and, at least on the surface, does not need coaching changes. The team was 17-3 this season, and the ad flew during a playoff game last week. The team has been No. 1 in Class B for the past two seasons. I don't know coaches Schrader and Kowalczyk, but as an outsider they seem to be doing fine.

Schrader took time from being a perfectly serviceable high school coach to address his haters.

"Although there are some detractors out there, I feel we have the best kids and best parents in Section 1," he said in a text to The Journal News/lohud.com. "I would not want to coach at any other district. ... I love it here."

Schrader was an assistant for 25 years before being named head coach four years ago.

The Journal News found that the company that flew the sign, Fly Signs Aerial Advertising, was paid $1,250 to fly the sign for 30 minutes. According to the company, these types of requests are common, which is a story on its own.