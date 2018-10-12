New York Yankees reportedly bringing back entire coaching staff for the 2019 season

All of the coaches on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone's staff are expected to return next season, according to George King of the New York Post.

Under Boone and his staff, the Yankees won 100 games and set a major-league record with 267 home runs in the regular season, but they were eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in four games in the American League Division Series.

Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS were particularly rough for Boone as he made the same costly mistake of leaving a starter in too long when better options existed in the bullpen twice. The first time resulted in the worst postseason loss in Yankees history and the second resulted in New York's elimination from the postseason.

Reggie Willits (first base), Phil Nevin (third base), Josh Bard (bench), Carlos Mendoza (infield) and P.J. Pilittere (assistant hitting) all completed their first season with the Yankees. Marcus Thames (hitting) spent his first season in charge after being the assistant hitting coach the previous two seasons.

Larry Rothschild (pitching) and Mike Harkey (bullpen) will be in their ninth and 10th seasons, respectively, with New York.

After forcing a seven-game ALCS with the eventual World Series winning Houston Astros last year, the Yankees replaced Joe Girardi with Aaron Boone and much of his staff was cleaned out with the exception of Thames, Rothschild and Harkey.