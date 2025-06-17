For the first time since Sept. 30, 2023, Nick Castellanos is not in the Philadelphia Phillies lineup Tuesday, but it's not because he's injured or being given a day off. Castellanos is not in the lineup after making an "inappropriate comment" when he was pulled from Monday's game, manager Rob Thomson said (per the Philadelphia Inquirer).

"I wasn't happy about (being removed from Monday's game), spoke my mind," Castellanos said about being held out of Tuesday's lineup (via the Philadelphia Inquirer). "He said that I crossed a line. So my punishment is I'm not playing."

Castellanos was replaced by Johan Rojas to start the bottom of the eighth inning Monday. He flew out to center field to lead off the top of the eighth, though it was a routine fly ball he ran out. It's unclear what triggered the "inappropriate comment," but removing Castellanos for defense in the late innings of a close game would not be unwarranted even though Thomson does not do it often.

Here is Philadelphia's first Castellanos-less lineup since the waning days of the 2023 regular season:

Sitting out Tuesday's game ends Castellanos' consecutive starts streak at 236 games. A modest record, to be sure, though it qualifies as an iron man streak in this era of load management. Castellanos has missed only three games over the last three seasons. His 391 games played from 2023-25 are third most in baseball behind Matt Olson and Marcus Semien.

Philadelphia beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 (box score) at loanDepot Park on Monday, putting their record at 43-29, two games behind the first-place Mets in the NL East. They will look to extend their winning streak to six games in the second game of the series without Castellanos on Tuesday.