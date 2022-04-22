Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos was a guest on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast on Friday. He shared his thoughts on his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, during his appearance, and also provided some details about his exit from the organization last offseason.

Castellanos, who opted out of his contract in November to test free agency, told Rose that the Reds didn't so much as call him after he made his decision to test the open market. (They did extend the qualifying offer, valued at $18.4 million for a single season, which he declined.) When Rose asked if Castellanos would've felt better about his departure had the Reds reached out and told him that they didn't have the budget to make him a compelling long-term offer, he explained why gestures like that are important to him and other players.

Nick Castellanos PHI • RF • 8 BA .309 R 95 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 3 View Profile

"The reason why gestures like that are important, [is because] us baseball players are out there playing with emotion," Castellanos said. "I cared about the Reds, I cared about the city of Cincinnati, I cared about the fans who went there every day. And in return, you just want to make sure you're cared for as well. But that's when the business portion really, like, loses … players can't rationalize that because we didn't get here looking at this game like a business, we got here looking at this game as our life."

Castellanos pointed to other moves the Reds made during the offseason, including dumping catcher Tucker Barnhart's salary on the Detroit Tigers and waiving left-hander Wade Miley despite him having a productive year. (Miley was claimed by the Chicago Cubs, one of the teams the Reds are ostensibly competing with for a playoff spot.) Cincinnati's Opening Day payroll was $114 million, according to Cot's Contracts, or the lowest it's been since 2018.

The Reds' offseason has remained a sore spot for fans and the team alike, with club president Phil Castellini responding to criticism ahead of the home opener by asking fans where they were going to go and suggesting that the franchise would be relocated elsewhere if his family were to sell it.

Perhaps predictably, Castellanos concurred with Rose when the host said he feels bad for Cincinnati's fans.

"So do I," he said. "I feel the same way about Pittsburgh. Look, this is not me talking [expletive] about anybody, this is just me observing have been around, and that's the history of baseball in Cincinnati is second to none. The names that have gone through there, the history in that franchise … the fans are dying for something to really believe in again, to get behind, to feel proud of, to call their own. Right now, it's not happening, and that's sad because as the generations pass, and it doesn't become as prevalent, that's how you lose real fans.

"But Major League Baseball is probably cool with that because they're gearing everything towards gambling anyway."

Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds, hitting .284/.343/.550 (125 OPS+) with 48 home runs in 198 games. His contributions were worth an estimated 3.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Castellanos signed a five-year pact with the Phillies worth $100 million in March, after MLB's owner-imposed lockout was lifted. He's started off his career in Philadelphia by batting .306/.382/.571 (176 OPS+) in his first 13 games.