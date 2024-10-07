The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets in dramatic fashion on Sunday, scoring a walk-off victory to even their best-of-five National League Divisional Series at 1-1. The two teams will have Monday off as the setting shifts to New York for Tuesday's Game 3.

One of the key actors in Sunday's victory was outfielder Nick Castellanos. He went 3 for 5 on the afternoon, homering and driving in the winning run in the ninth with a two-out single. You would never know, based on both that statline and the preceding sentence, that Castellanos was at one point during the game on the receiving end of some jeers from the crowd.

Take a look and a listen at part of his fourth inning at-bat against Luis Severino:

He was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts in a Game 1 loss and afterward mentioned how afternoon shadows made it more difficult for both teams to see the baseball. Castellanos' ground out in the at-bat above made him 0 for 2 on the day. He would hit a game-tying home run in his next trip to the plate. He would then single in the eighth to sustain a rally. His final at-bat, during the ninth, would entail that aforementioned walk-off hit.

After the game, Castellanos was asked what adjustments he made after hearing it from the crowd that enabled him to produce better "I was just kind of frustrated so I guess I locked in more," he told reporters (around the 23-minute mark of this video).

Castellanos, 32, hit .254/.311/.431 (106 OPS+) with 23 home runs and 86 runs batted in during the regular season. His contributions were worth an estimated 0.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Phillies and Mets will resume their series on Tuesday. The winner of this matchup will advance to play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres in the MLB playoff bracket.