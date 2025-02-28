New York Mets utility infielder Nick Madrigal will soon undergo shoulder surgery and likely miss the entirety of the upcoming 2025 season, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Friday.

Madrigal recently suffered a fractured left shoulder during a split-squad spring game against the Washington Nationals.

Madrigal, who turns 28 on March 5, signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Mets earlier this offseason. He's coming off a 2024 season for the Chicago Cubs in which he slashed .221/.280/.256 (54 OPS+) in 51 games. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 86 across parts of five major-league seasons. Madrigal, in his career, has spent time at second base and third base.

MLB offseason grades: Mets, Dodgers ace the winter, but did Yankees do enough? Plus four teams who failed Dayn Perry

The injury likely means that Luisangel Acuña will see increased duty as the Mets' utility infielder. As well, the loss of Madrigal may mean an active-roster path for someone like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Donovan Walton, or Jared Young to give the Mets more infield depth. No doubt this will lead to some calls to bring back infielder and songsmith Jose Iglesias, who was highly productive for the Mets last season in 85 games.

The Mets in 2025 will be angling to return to the postseason, especially after committing $765 million to Juan Soto, the most coveted free agent of the offseason. Injuries, though, have been an early storyline for the Queenslanders. In addition to Madrigal's woes, the rotation has also been hit hard by injuries in the early going.