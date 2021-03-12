Outfielder Nick Markakis is retiring from Major League Baseball after parts of 15 seasons spent with the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves. "My No. 1 decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family," he told The Athletic. "I've been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I've gone through. I'm thankful for every second and every minute."

Markakis, who turned 37 in November, hangs up his cleats having amassed 2,388 career hits, as well as 189 home runs, and a lifetime .288/.357/.423 (109 OPS+) slash line. In addition to winning three Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger, he improbably made his first All-Star Game in 2018, at the age of 34.

Markakis played in 37 games for the Braves last season. He had originally opted out over COVID-19 concerns, but altered his course shortly after the season began. In those 37 contests, he batted .254/.312/.392 with one homer and 15 doubles.

The 34 Wins Above Replacement Markakis tallied in his career leaves him well short of the average Hall of Fame right fielder (72). Still, he will best be remembered for his penchant for doubles, his defensive ability in right field, and his durability. He finished in the top-10 of his league in two-baggers on nine occasions. Meanwhile, he amassed 119 career assists, as well as 57 Total Zone Runs, placing him 37th and 22nd all-time among right fielders.

Markakis appeared in 160 or more games in seven of his seasons, tied for the second most among players (with Miguel Tejada) since the last round of expansion in 1998. Only longtime Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki (eight) was a safer bet to find his way into the lineup.