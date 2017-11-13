Nick Martinez undergoes hernia surgery

Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez had hernia surgery last week

Texas Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez had surgery last week to repair a sports hernia, per the beat guys on Twitter. Martinez is reportedly expected to make a full recovery and be at full strength for spring training.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Martinez will be at spring training with the Rangers in 2018. Martinez, 27, is arbitration eligible for the first time this winter, and MLB Trade Rumors’ arbitration projections estimates he would get $2 million. With Martinez being out of options and on the bubble as far as a roster spot goes, Texas could opt to non-tender him and look to re-sign him on a minor league deal.