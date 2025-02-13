Right-hander Nick Pivetta has agreed to terms with the San Diego Padres on a four-year, $55 million free-agent contract, reports ESPN. According to Jeff Passan, the deal includes opt-outs after the second and third years and is backloaded -- a $3 million signing bonus and just $1 million in salary for the upcoming season.

This past season, Pivetta, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, had an ERA of 4.14 (103 ERA+) and an FIP of 4.07 in 26 starts and one relief appearance. Across his 145 ⅔ innings, he struck out 172 and had 35 unintentional walks. Although Pivetta has been a primary starter for his entire big-league career, he does have 45 relief appearances to his credit, including 12 in 2023. He gets good extension off the mound, which helps his fastball play up, and last season he ranked in the 88th percentile in strikeout percentage. Pivetta will turn 32 years of age in February.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Pivetta as the No. 28 available free agent in the current class. Here's part of our write-up:

Pivetta's arsenal has reached an odd point in its evolution. His four-seam fastball is the only one of his five pitches that works toward his arm side; everything else cuts to the glove side. That weird dynamic hasn't stopped him from developing into a solid mid-rotation starter. Dating back to 2021, he's compiled a 102 ERA+ and a 3.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That's fine work for someone whose name used to be synonymous with underperformance. We'd be remiss if we didn't note that some team out there will surely pursue him with the belief that they can get a little more from him. At minimum, getting Pivetta away from the American League East could help.

Pivetta for his career has an ERA+ of 92 and a WAR of 10.3 across parts of eight MLB seasons. Over the last four seasons in Boston, he's been a useful arm by third- to fifth-starter standards.

In San Diego, Pivetta is joining a rotation that presently includes the impressive likes of Dylan Cease and Michael King. However, trade rumors have swirled about both of them, and it's possible that this signing is the precursor to a Cease or King swap. That reflects the Padres' state of disinvestment since the passing of late owner Peter Seidler. As well, Seidler's family and heirs are embroiled in a power struggle at the very top of the organization, one that includes dueling lawsuits. All of that has been a drag on payroll. The structure of Pivetta's contract -- i.e., the minuscule commitment in year one -- will only add to the speculation.

The Padres are coming off a 93-win season and a playoff berth in 2024.