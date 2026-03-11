Other than the Cubs, the National League Central is populated by teams with limited revenues, and that's reflected in the payrolls up and down the division. To be sure, such modest spenders can afford to invest more in their rosters and have it covered by revenue-sharing income, but that's not the league we have. As for the Cubs, their payroll has crept up modestly, but there's no reason they shouldn't be in the top five. That reluctance to press their structural advantage in the division helps plucky operators like the Brewers maintain their grip. In many ways, that dynamic informs what should be a compelling division race at the top of the division in 2026. Now let's have a closer look at the NL Central for the upcoming season.

Odds via Caesars

Chicago Cubs (+110 to win division)

Projected starting lineup

Projected rotation

Notable relievers

Closer: Daniel Palencia, RHP

Setup: RHP Phil Maton, LHP Caleb Thielbar

Biggest question: What will Bregman provide at the plate?

The departed Kyle Tucker -- now with the Dodgers -- indeed moved the needle for the Cubs last season with a 4.6 WAR in 136 games. That's a quite significant loss and the Cubs will need to find a way to replace that lost value. Getting Pete Crow-Armstrong to hit like he did in the first half of the 2025 season is one path to doing so, but the more obvious one lies within Alex Bregman, the Cubs' flagship addition of the offseason. Bregman upgrades the Cubs' defense at the hot corner -- they probably have the best infield defense in all of baseball now -- and he's an accomplished hitter of long-standing.

Still, the fit and Bregman's future outlook at the plate raise questions about his offense moving forward. Wrigley Field is a tough environment for right-handed batters, of which Bregman is one. As well, Bregman has spent his entire career to date in Houston and Boston, which feature parks much friendlier toward right-handed hitters. On the other hand, Bregman has balanced home-road splits for his career (he's actually been a bit better on the road), which tracks given that he's a high-contact, all-fields kind of batsman. You can find some signs of soft decline in his expected stats over the last two seasons, and that's something to monitor as he moves into his age-32 campaign. This is probably more of a question of how Bregman's five-year pact with Chicago will age, but the ballpark fit bears monitoring right away. They could use vintage Bregman at the plate and in the field if they're going to end the Brewers' run in the Central.

Milwaukee Brewers (+280)

Projected starting lineup

Projected rotation

Notable relievers

Closer: Abner Uribe, RHP

Setup: RHP Trevor Megill, LHP Aaron Ashby

Biggest question: Can they once again survive the departure of multiple key contributors?

The Brewers are without question one of the smartest and most impressive organizations in all of baseball. They're in a class with the Dodgers. In broad terms, they're the National League's answer to the Rays, in that they doggedly succeed year after year despite significant churn among their core contributors. The Rays right about now may be at risk of finding the limits of such an approach -- or, to be more precise, the limits of consistent success despite paltry commitment from ownership.

But what of Milwaukee, which has won three straight division titles and made the playoffs in seven of the last eight years? This time around, they'll be without ace Freddy Peralta (traded to the Mets earlier this offseason) and breakout infielder Caleb Durbin (traded to the Red Sox). The absence of Peralta may be acutely felt, as he's reached at least 30 starts and 200 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons. There's rotation depth in place and on the way in Milwaukee, but is there enough certainty post-Peralta? Woodruff is an ace when healthy, but that health is far from guaranteed. Will Misiorowski's command and control rise to meet his lights-out stuff? Will Rengifo amply fill Durbin's role? The model, impressive as it is, will be tested in 2026.

Cincinnati Reds (+420)

Projected starting lineup

Projected rotation

Notable relievers

Closer: Emilio Pagán, RHP

Setup: RHP Tony Santillan, LHP Brock Burke

Biggest question: Do they have enough offense?

The Reds throughout much of recent history have been known for scoring runs, thanks in part to the strong tendencies of Great American Ball Park. Last season, though, it was run prevention that carried them to their first playoff berth in a full season since 2013. The offense, meantime, ranked a mere 28th in MLB in xWOBA (what's this?), which does not bode well for the 2026 season. On the upside for Cincy, there are causes for hope. Major offseason addition Eugenio Suárez is the new cleanup hitter, and he's fresh off a 2025 resurgent campaign in which he racked up 49 homers and placed in the 89th percentile in barrel rate. As well, star shortstop Elly De La Cruz may have been on his way to an MVP-caliber season at the plate before a lingering quad injury sapped his production. Elsewhere, Matt McLain will be looking for a bounce-back season as he gets further removed from the shoulder surgery that cost him all of 2024, and 22-year-old Sal Stewart has middle-of-the-order potential. Some of those factors will need to go the Reds' way in 2026 if they're to make it back to the postseason.

Pittsburgh Pirates (+550)

Projected starting lineup

Projected rotation

Notable relievers

Closer: Dennis Santana, RHP

Setup: RHP Justin Lawrence, LHP Gregory Soto

Biggest question: When will the Konnor Griffin era begin?

The Pirates this winter have finally ramped up their spending just a bit, what with a trio of (quite dubious) free-agent signings and a canny trade for Brandon Lowe. The big story, though, involves one of the best prospects in baseball, shortstop Konnor Griffin. The 19-year-old former No. 9 overall pick is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he slashed .333/.415/.527 across three different levels with 48 extra-base hits and 65 steals in 122 games. That was his first professional season. This spring, he's lit the Grapefruit League aflame, which has put him squarely in the discussion for an Opening Day roster spot. The Pirates, who hope to matter this season, could absolutely use Griffin's bat in the lineup that struggled last season, especially at the shortstop position. As well, the arrival of Griffin would put a charge in a fan base that's been worn down over the years by owner Bob Nutting's abject neglect. The Pirates can justify starting Griffin off back in the minors since he's not yet 20 and hasn't played at Triple-A yet. Barring the unexpected, though, he'll make it to Pittsburgh this season. How soon and how much he helps the cause this season are the unknowns.

St. Louis Cardinals (+3000)

Projected starting lineup

Projected rotation

Notable relievers

Closer: Riley O'Brien, RHP

Setup: RHP Matt Svanson, LHP JoJo Romero

Biggest question: Will the young core take the next step?

The Cardinals under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom have drastically built out the player-development program, and they've also added lots of pitching and depth upside thanks to recent trades and other acquisitions by the Bloom regime. Now the focus becomes, to a large extent, developing the young talent that's in the fold. Will Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman find a higher level as hitters and become a part of the young core? Will JJ Wetherholt's rookie season unfold as hoped? Will the velocity and swing and miss that's been added to the org make a difference in St. Louis this season, or is that more of a longer-term consideration? Will Masyn Winn take the next step as a hitter now that his knee has been surgically repaired? Will Dustin May get back to his old form and become a valuable deadline piece for the Cards? Speaking of trade candidates, will Lars Nootbaar produce after having surgery on both heels and be moved in the first half? Are Iván Herrera and his cleaned-up elbow capable of controlling the running game, or is a permanent move off the catcher position ahead? The 2026 season probably won't bring contention to St. Louis, but it will be a clarifying campaign on many fronts.