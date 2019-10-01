NL Wild Card Game 2019: Lorenzo Cain starts for Brewers while Nationals roll with Kurt Suzuki, Howie Kendrick
The Nationals are going with their best hitters on Tuesday
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers will play the 2019 National League Wild Card Game on Tuesday. The Nationals are set to start Max Scherzer, while the Brewers counter with Brandon Woodruff before (presumably) giving way to a horde of relievers.
The two sides released their lineups a few hours before first pitch. Here's the Brewers:
- Trent Grisham, RF
- Yasmani Grandal, C
- Mike Moustakas, 3B
- Keston Hiura, 2B
- Bryan Braun, LF
- Eric Thames, 1B
- Lorenzo Cain, CF
- Orlando Arcia, SS
- Brandon Woodruff, RHP
If there is a surprise here, it's that Cain will indeed start in center field. His status had been up in the air after he suffered a sprained ankle over the weekend and missed the season finale. Otherwise, the Brewers are trotting out their standard bunch.
As for the Nationals:
- Trea Turner, SS
- Adam Eaton, RF
- Anthony Rendon, 3B
- Juan Soto, LF
- Howie Kendrick, 1B
- Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B
- Kurt Suzuki, C
- Victor Robles, CF
- Max Scherzer, RHP
The surprises, if they qualify as such, are Suzuki behind the plate and Kendrick at first base instead of either Ryan Zimmerman or Matt Adams. Suzuki has been the Nationals' best hitting backstop this year (though he hasn't caught Scherzer in nearly a month). Kendrick, too, has outperformed the alternatives -- to the point the Nationals just couldn't justify giving Zimmerman the legacy start in what could be his final home game in Nationals Park.
