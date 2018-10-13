NLCS Game 1: Manny Machado gives Dodgers early lead with laser to center field

The Dodgers' trade acquisition accounted for the first run in the 2018 NLCS

The Brewers came into Game 1 of the NLCS against the Dodgers in Milwaukee having not trailed the entire postseason. In the second inning, though, Dodgers trade acquisition and shortstop Manny Machado put an end to that trend in a hurry ... 

Machado took that changeup from Gio Gonzalez and sent it out of Miller Park at 115.6 mph. That's Machado's third home run of the 2018 postseason, and he entered Game 1 against the Brewers slugging .588 in these playoffs. 

Speaking of which, in-season trade acquisitions like Machado, David Freese, Brian Dozier, and Ryan Madson continue to pay off for the Dodgers. Given that the Dodgers made the postseason by a fairly thin margin, it's fair to ask whether they'd be in the NLCS if not for the front office's aggressive maneuverings in July and August. 

