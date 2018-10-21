NLCS Game 7: Christian Yelich puts Brewers on board first, but Cody Bellinger responds with monster blast
The NL MVP frontrunner got things started early in Game 7 of the NLCS, and then the Dodgers answered
In Game 7 of the NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers at Miller Park on Saturday, Milwaukee outfielder and NL MVP frontrunner Christian Yelich got the scoring started early with a first-inning home run off Walker Buehler ...
Yelich struggled through much of this series, but he finally showed signs of life in Game 6 with a walk and a well struck single. He stepped it up in the final contest of the series as you saw above. Also ...
Not a cheap one, even though it just sneaked over the wall.
That gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, though, Cody Bellinger responded in a resounding way to the Dodgers their first lead of Game 7 ...
That was ... not a good pitch, and Bellinger didn't miss it. Some 425 feet later, the Dodgers had a 2-1 lead in Game 7. As for that not being a good pitch, it was a 90 mph sinker that didn't do much sinking, and Bellinger -- who has 64 home runs in 294 career games -- is very much equipped to handle such mistakes ...
