Welcome back for another day of gambling fun in the divisional round of the playoffs. We started things off Sunday for the Games 2 in the ALDS and it was a fruitful day. Thanks to Trey Yesavage, George Springer and the starting pitchers in the nightcap, we went 3-0. What a great feeling to start off on the right foot like that.

Let's keep the good times rolling here with the two NLDS games, Dodgers vs. Phillies and Cubs vs. Brewers, Monday night.

Lines via BetMGM today.

Blake Snell over 16.5 outs recorded (-120)

Taking the over on outs recorded for Dodgers pitchers in the playoffs has been a fool's errand for a long time. They'll use openers, go with bullpen games or pull their starters early. Dave Roberts has been unfairly maligned due to it. The Dodgers are always ahead of the curve though, and this year they are pushing their starters deeper into playoff games, at least partially due to how unreliable their bullpen is.

Getting a 17th out would mean pitching 5 ⅔ innings. I think Snell finishes at least six and maybe even goes seven. In his last four starts, he's gone six, seven, six and seven innings, respectively, and he's going on five days of rest in this one. The Phillies' lineup is a tough one, but it's a bit easier on lefties due to the two big boppers -- Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper -- both being left-handed. Snell saw the Phillies on Sept. 17 and threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits while striking out 12. He might not be that awesome again, but we don't need him to be. We just need him to get two outs in the fifth.

The Brewers destroyed the Cubs in Game 1 of this series and are set up pretty well for Game 2. They'll use an opener in the form of lefty Aaron Ashby to force Cubs manager Craig Counsell's hand in setting his lineup, then likely give way to right-hander Quinn Priester as the bulk guy. If anyone wanted to strenuously argue that the Brewers are going to win this game, I wouldn't blame them. I get it.

I have a feeling the Cubs hit in this one. They crushed Priester once this year (seven runs in 4 ⅓ innings on May 2) and I think they'll find success this time around.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga right now doesn't inspire much confidence, but he only needs to get through the Brewers order probably once, if that, before handing the ball over to a now very rested Cubs bullpen. None of the top five relievers pitched in Game 1 and Colin Rea could also be used since he's not starting this game.

I like the price here and I think the Cubs are ready to bounce back after a dreadful first two innings in Game 1.