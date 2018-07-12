No baseball on Sunday night, so tune into MLB Network Presents, featuring the 1988 Dodgers
MLB Network's newest special, on the 1988 Dodgers, is outstanding
With the All-Star break rapidly approaching, we'll soon come to the last batch of games before the break on Sunday. There are no night games -- the latest start at 1:10 p.m. PT which is 4:10 p.m. ET, of course -- so some baseball-crazed fans out there could be starving for more baseball content. Sure, it would be nice to get the Futures Game the primetime spotlight, but MLB Network is offering up a nice alternative.
Sunday night, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET, MLB Network Presents: Only in Hollywood. It's the story of the 1988 Dodgers.
Of course, the Kirk Gibson homer in Game 1 of the World Series off Dennis Eckersley is one of the most famous home runs in MLB history, so there's some great focus and extra detail -- some of which we've never heard before -- on that particular play and the circumstances surrounding it.
That's not all, though. The movie is a full-season saga, starting back with the Dodgers landing Gibson in the offseason after him formerly being a Michigan lifer (born and raised, then Michigan State, then the Tigers). Gibson, of course, went on to win the MVP. There's also a lot of focus on Orel Hershisher in his historic, Cy Young-winning year.
It doesn't close with the Gibson homer, either. Non-Dodgers fans might have forgotten the rest of the series, but they won three more games to clinch it, and those are chronicled as well.
It is, of course, the 30-year anniversary since this, the Dodgers' most recent World Series title. The timing works, and the show does as well. It's outstanding. Bonus: Bryan Cranston narrates it.
