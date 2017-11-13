No more Ted Rogers statue! (For now.)

Your morning update for everything Blue Jays.

That joyous day has finally come: There is no Ted Rogers statue outside of the Rogers Centre.

At least, there wasn’t yesterday morning, when @biggles14 tweeted a picture of a vacant sidewalk where the statue used to be.

As you can see in the picture, construction in the area has likely caused the statue to be taken down momentarily. And with no statement from the team, it’s pretty darn unlikely that Ted is gone for good.

Still, it’s nice to dream.

The Atlanta Braves are expected to name former Toronto Blue Jay general manager and current vice president of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers Alex Anthopoulos as their next general manager, Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported late last night.

One Braves executive told Sherman that they would be shocked if Anthopoulos didn't get the role. An announcement regarding the move is expected today.

Sherman also reports that John Hart, the current Atlanta president of baseball operations, will stay in the position as a figure head, while Anthopoulos will fill much of the duties that Hart regularly performs. "Anthopoulos will have final decision making powers in baseball," Sherman wrote in a tweet last night.

Atlanta's first choice to replace John Coppolella, its former GM who resigned after news broke that the Braves had broken MLB's rules on international signings, was Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, but the Royals declined to let the Braves interview Moore. Anthopoulos beat out Jim Hendry, the New York Yankees special assistant to general manager.

A ruling on MLB's punishment for the Braves breaking international signing rules is expected in December, likely at the Winter Meetings.

While he didn’t appear in the baseball World Series this season, Mookie Betts had his eyes set on another: The World Series of Bowling.

Last night, in the qualifying rounds for the World Series, Boston Red Sox outfielder Betts threw a perfect 300 game, meaning he got a strike in every single frame.

I can’t throw a baseball or a bowling ball for a strike.

While most were caught up with the gargantuan Giancarlo Stanton-to-the-Red-Sox rumours, another rumour flew under the radar.

The San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Morosi, are interested in Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., among others. Morosi writes that the availability of Bradley depends on Boston’s outfield situation, which, as I wrote about yesterday, may change by the Winter Meetings.

