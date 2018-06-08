Noah Syndergaard scratched from his start due to strained ligament in finger

The Mets had hoped that the strained ligament in right-hander Noah Syndergaard's index finger would be healed enough for him to come off the disabled list and start Sunday against the Yankees. Regarding that, there's bad news ...

Noah Syndergaard will not start on Sunday, per MC. His finger was swollen after playing catch. He’ll rest more and try again Monday. Seth Lugo to start instead. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) June 8, 2018

It doesn't sound like a serious setback, but any setback at all is a source of concern, especially when discussing a gifted yet often-injured pitcher like Syndergaard.

This season, the 25-year-old fireballer has pitched to a 3.10 ERA and 5.85 K/BB ratio in 64 2/3 innings. Syndergaard's rate-based results have always been excellent, but he's coming off a 2017 season in which he was limited to just seven starts because of injury. It's certainly not panic time with regard to "Thor," but it's another bit of bad news for a Mets team that's gone 16-31 since their hot start to the season.