The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles just prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline, Jayson Stark reports. According to Stark, outfielder Mickey Moniak -- a former No. 1 overall MLB draft pick -- and another prospect will be going to the Angels in return.

Syndergaard, who turns 30 in late August, has pitched to a 3.83 ERA/105 ERA+ with a 2.91 K/BB ratio in 80 innings for the Angels. That constitutes a nice bounce-back campaign for Syndergaaard, who missed the 2020 season and almost all of the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. While "Thor" doesn't boast the elite velocity of yore, at least not yet, he's succeeded thanks to a more balanced five-pitch repertoire. In Philly, he'll slot in behind the impressive one-two punch of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Syndergaard is owed the balance of a $22 million contract for this season and is eligible for free agency this coming winter.

As for the Angels, they get a former No. 1 overall pick in Moniak, who's now 24. He's struggled badly in 105 plate appearances across three seasons, so he could perhaps benefit from a change of scenery.