Noah Syndergaard wants the Mets to give Jacob deGrom an extension, rips team for preseason Syracuse trip
Syndergaard wants his team to pay its best player and avoid unnecessary mileage
Two of the best starters in baseball, Chris Sale and Justin Verlander, have signed contract extensions over the past week. Don't expect New York Mets ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to join them in New Contractville before Opening Day.
On Saturday, deGrom acknowledged that the odds of him agreeing to terms ahead of Thursday's opener (a deadline he set earlier in the offseason) have worsened. Rather, it seems likely he'll enter his penultimate season of team control without a long-term deal in place:
Count Noah Syndergaard among those disappointed with the news. Syndergaard made his thoughts known on Sunday, capturing the zeitgeist by saying, well … pay the man, already:
Syndergaard was in a talkative mood about other Mets matters, too. He voiced his displeasure with the Mets' spring-ending travel plans, which will see them take an hours-long bus ride to Sarasota before jetting to Syracuse for a workout at the Carrier Dome -- the latter being part of the club's new Triple-A affiliate partnership with Onondaga County.
Having the Mets work out in Syracuse is a nice touch on a business deal, but it appears to be weighing on the clubhouse -- particularly in light of the organization stressing the importance of getting rest. Yet, per Syndergaard, the players pushing back on the trip yielded no change.
Take a look at what Syndergaard said, per the Athletic's Tim Britton, including him saying the Mets' upcoming travel plans aren't what "championship teams" do ahead of the season:
Syndergaard has a point. The Mets want their players to be as rested as possible, but they're adding unnecessary mileage to their plates ahead of the regular season (which opens Thursday against the Nationals in D.C.). That seems counterproductive at best, and harmful at worst-- if not on a physical level, then at least on a mental level.
Maybe the extra travel won't make any difference. But between that story and the deGrom news, the Mets are chipping away at the goodwill built from an active winter that left them with a fresh roster and renewed playoff hopes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D-Backs: Enough venom left?
The Diamondbacks are in a state of transition
-
Pirates preview: Another winning season?
The Pirates pulled off a winning season in 2018 but have done little to improve the team since...
-
MIL signs Wilson, should stay on Kimbrel
Alex Wilson is coming off a strong season with the Tigers
-
2019 MLB win totals: Rays go over 84
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Cubs send Happ to Triple-A
Happ had been a productive hitter for the Cubs the past two seasons
-
Verlander agrees to record extension
Verlander would otherwise have hit free agency this winter