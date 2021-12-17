Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Angels back before the owner-imposed lockout and he will continue to wear number 34, as he has his entire MLB career. That is notable here for a big reason. He will be the first Angels player to wear 34 since Nick Adenhart.

Adenhart was tragically killed by a drunk driver on April 9, 2009, just hours after throwing six scoreless innings in his first start of the season.

No player on the Angels since has taken the number, as a sign of respect, but it's been long enough in the eyes of the family and the ballclub. Via The Athletic:

"We are of the opinion that we think there could be no one better than Noah Syndergaard to wear it," Adenhart's stepfather, Duane Gigeous, told The Athletic. He was also speaking on behalf Nick's mother, Janet Gigeous, and half brother, Henry Gigeous. "We appreciate the type of pitcher that he is and the type of competitor that he is. … I think, hopefully, it will spark some conversations. There's a generation of baseball fans who don't know who Nick is and don't know Nick's story. And (13) years later, it might be time that sparks a conversation of, 'Hey, this was Nick Adenhart.'"

Also in the report, it is noted that Syndergaard was set to change numbers out of respect to Adenhart and his family, but Angels general manager Perry Minasian and other staff members convinced Syndergaard to take 34.

Simply, it seems like everything here lined up pretty well and it'll be nice to again see a number 34 take the mound for the Angels.