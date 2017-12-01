Nobody knows who the Rockies closer in 2018 will be

Rockies news and links for December 1, 2017

Who, me?! Why your team's next closer will probably be a total surprise -- even to him |

There has been a lot of talk about what the Rockies should do to fill the gaps in their bullpen. A big part of that has been the closer role, which Greg Holland is vacating. Should they bring Holland back? What about Wade Davis? How about Addison Reed? Maybe a trade for Zach Britton or Raisel Iglesias?

Here, Sam Miller points out one crucial thing to remember about who we do and don't consider legitimate closers: It's a surprise. The case that sets the foundation is the Houston Astros. In a mere two years, they went through Luke Gregorson, Ken Giles, Will Harris, and Chris Devenski in the closer role, and they still chose Charlie Morton to close game 7 of the World Series. Miller shows that while who does and does not become a closer is somewhat more predictable than it was 15 years ago, we still shouldn't be surprised if Antonio Senzatela or Scott Oberg or Yency Almonte save 30 games for the Rockies and are postseason heroes in 2018.

Somebody has to close for the Rockies, here are 9 guys who could do it in 2018 | BSN Rockies

Speaking of closers, Jake Shapiro looks at some pitchers who could conceivably close for the Rockies in 2018. In addition to some current and recently former Rockies, there are also free agents such as Brandon Kintzler, and trade targets like Zach Britton.

Holiday wishlist for the Colorado Rockies | Rox Pile

Ben Macaluso mentions some of his wishes. What are yours? Is it a reliable closer?

Diamondbacks signal they’re going for it in 2018 with Brad Boxberger trade | AZ Snake Pit

The Diamondbacks have traded for a reliever and former closer. Brad Boxberger, a righty, struck out more than 12 batters per nine innings in 2017 and saved 41 games in 2015. He's had some walk issues though. Still, as Michael McDermott notes, the Diamondbacks do seem to be going for it in 2018.

A trade for Giancarlo Stanton the Marlins would accept from the Giants | McCovey Chronicles

Giancarlo Stanton to the Giants is a trade rumor that not only won't go away, but that also gains more traction and specifics as the days go by. Here, Grant Brisbee discusses a proposal the Giants would reportedly accept.