The Cincinnati Reds are getting promising youngster Noelvi Marte back from suspension. He was banned for 80 games to start the season due to violating the league's Joint Drug Agreement after testing positive for a banned, performance-enhancing substance called Boldenone. The Reds officially reinstated him Thursday.

Marte, 22, debuted last season and hit .316/.366/.456 (120 OPS+) with seven doubles, three homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs and 0.8 WAR in 35 games. He entered the season ranked as the No. 1 prospect for the Reds and 14th in all of baseball, per CBS Sports prospect guru R.J. Anderson.

In 12 rehab games with Triple-A Louisville, Marte hit just .151/.151/.170, striking out 15 times in 53 at-bats. Still, the Reds will hope a return to the majors jars something loose with the high-upside third baseman.

The Reds are a disappointing 37-43 right now, but that's good enough to trail the final wild-card spot by 4.5 games and that's workable. They have played Jeimer Candelario at third base the majority of the time so far this year, but he could also serve as DH. Reds designated hitters have only hit .210/.271/.335 this season, so that's where the ballclub can be hopeful the return of Marté helps the offense.

After a big rebound in 2023 from a brutal 2022 season, the Reds were expected to be contenders this season, but lost Matt McLain and TJ Friedl to injury in spring training in addition to the Marte suspension. Friedl has only played in 26 games (he's hurt again) while the Reds have gotten zero games combined from McLain and Marte. The offense ranks 10th in the NL in runs, 11th in OPS and dead last in batting average.