It hasn't taken long for third baseman Nolan Arenado to settle into his new home with the St. Louis Cardinals. Since St. Louis acquired Arenado in a blockbuster trade with the Rockies this past offseason, the five-time All-Star is off to a solid start with his new ball club.

During Thursday's home opener at Busch Stadium, Arenado swatted a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. Facing Milwaukee, Arenado's blast came off a first-pitch fastball from right-hander Drew Rasmussen to make it a 3-1 game in favor of St. Louis. Take a look:

The two-run shot is Arenado's second homer on the young 2021 season. He's hitting .360/.385/.520 (152 OPS+) in the early going. Arenado has been batting third between Paul Goldschmidt/Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong. Thursday's homer also earned Arenado the first curtain call of his career.

"It's the best feeling, it was unbelievable," Arenado said in his postgame interview. "Just a great day from the beginning, never been a part of something like that and then obviously to help the team win here, it's a great feeling."

Thanks to Arenado's home run, the Cardinals won their fourth straight game on Thursday. They swept the Miami Marlins in last week's three-game series at LoanDepot Park in Miami, and they'll look to continue their hot start when the three-game series against the Brewers continues Saturday afternoon.

"We're scrappy, we don't give up," Arenado said of his new team. "Credit goes to the coaching staff and all the way down. These guys come ready, they're prepared, it's just a great group, nobody panics and I've been really impressed with that."

With the recent announcement that the 2021 All-Star festivities will now take place at Coors Field, Arenado's former home ballpark, he becomes a great candidate for this year's Home Run Derby competition.