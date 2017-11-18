Nolan Arenado keeps winning awards other than the MVP

Rockies news and links for November 18, 2017

Given the corporate inflation of awards season, it might be that the whole idea of a trophy case is an outdated one. If Colorado Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado does put all of his awards on display, however, things sure are getting crowded. Continuing the category of “awards you probably haven’t heard of,” MLB gave out a number of honors on Friday night.

Arenado earned the Esurance awards for “Best Play: Offense” and “Best Defensive Player.” It’s funny how one player can get all of the other awards but not MVP, while the guy who won the MVP actually comments that he thought Arenado finished too low. Great job though, BBWAA.

They didn’t.

Speaking of the National League MVP, Stanton remains the focus of trade rumors so far this offseason. As noted in yesterday’s Rockpile and in other places, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly making a real push and have made an actual offer for the slugging outfielder.

Until we know the actual terms of the deal, it’s hard to say whether or not it would be a win for the Giants. When healthy (which he isn’t always, necessarily), Stanton is the kind of difference maker where most trades will be just fine. Now I’m thinking about the Rockies facing Stanton and Buster Posey in the middle of the same lineup, and that’s very unpleasant so I would like to move on.

The Rockies are going to face a big decision with their core, and that decision is coming sooner than we would probably like to think. Of the Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, and DJ LeMahieu trio, which players can they keep? If they don’t keep all three, what do they do then? James LaGrow considers a potential fit if the Rockies were open to trading their Gold Glove second baseman.