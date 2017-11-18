Nolan Arenado keeps winning awards other than the MVP
Nolan Arenado keeps winning awards other than the MVP
Rockies news and links for November 18, 2017
Arenado snags two Esurance MLB Awards | MLB.com
Given the corporate inflation of awards season, it might be that the whole idea of a trophy case is an outdated one. If Colorado Rockies’ third baseman Nolan Arenado does put all of his awards on display, however, things sure are getting crowded. Continuing the category of “awards you probably haven’t heard of,” MLB gave out a number of honors on Friday night.
Arenado earned the Esurance awards for “Best Play: Offense” and “Best Defensive Player.” It’s funny how one player can get all of the other awards but not MVP, while the guy who won the MVP actually comments that he thought Arenado finished too low. Great job though, BBWAA.
The BBWAA Did A Great Job | FanGraphs
They didn’t.
Giancarlo Stanton Rumors - Friday | MLB Trade Rumors
Speaking of the National League MVP, Stanton remains the focus of trade rumors so far this offseason. As noted in yesterday’s Rockpile and in other places, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly making a real push and have made an actual offer for the slugging outfielder.
Until we know the actual terms of the deal, it’s hard to say whether or not it would be a win for the Giants. When healthy (which he isn’t always, necessarily), Stanton is the kind of difference maker where most trades will be just fine. Now I’m thinking about the Rockies facing Stanton and Buster Posey in the middle of the same lineup, and that’s very unpleasant so I would like to move on.
Colorado Rockies: Trade DJ LeMahieu to the Los Angeles Angels? | Rox Pile
The Rockies are going to face a big decision with their core, and that decision is coming sooner than we would probably like to think. Of the Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, and DJ LeMahieu trio, which players can they keep? If they don’t keep all three, what do they do then? James LaGrow considers a potential fit if the Rockies were open to trading their Gold Glove second baseman.
-
Giants reportedly make offer for Stanton
The Red Sox and Cardinals are expected to make trade offers next
-
MLB Rumors: Cards interested in Hosmer?
The free agent first baseman may be a fit in St. Louis
-
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue
-
Ranking Stanton's likely 2018 team
The Marlins are more likely than you think on our list
-
Judge congratulates Altuve on MVP
Judge finished a distant second in the balloting and he paid respect to the winner
-
Stanton could be third dealt MVP
Stanton just won the 2017 NL MVP award but could wind up being dealt this offseason