Nolan Arenado one of four players suspended for Wednesday's Padres-Rockies brawl

MLB on Friday announced disciplinary measures against four players for their roles in the Wednesday brawl between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies.

Here are the details regarding the fines and suspensions levied against Luis Perdomo and Buddy Baumann of the Padres and Nolan Arenado and Gerardo Parra of the Rockies:

Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo has received a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and then fighting. Arenado has received a five-game suspension for charging the mound and then fighting. Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra has received a four-game suspension for fightingduring the incident. Padres pitcher Buddy Baumann has received a one-game suspension for fighting during the incident. Perdomo, Arenado, Parra and Baumann all received undisclosed fines in addition to their suspensions.

Additionally, catcher A.J. Ellis and infielder Freddy Galvis of the Padres and pitcher German Márquez of the Rockies were fined but not suspended.

The suspensions are scheduled to begin Friday night, but appeals are likely. If things stand, the Rockies take the short end of this, as they'd be losing an MVP candidate in Arenado for five games.

In case you missed, here's the brawl in question:

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018

Perdomo's plunking of Arenado set things off, but an exchange of HBPs going back to the prior game also played a role in the hostilities.