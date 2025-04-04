BOSTON — Nolan Arenado lifted homers beyond the Green Monster, repeatedly sending balls onto Lansdowne Street early Friday afternoon. Fenway Park is a right-handed hitter's dream -- the short distance of 310 feet down the left-field line make it such.

"Guys feel comfortable," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to the Red Sox 2025 home opener against Arenado's Cardinals. "Especially righties. That's something we have noticed."

It's a big reason why Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox this spring. His power plays to the pull side, preferring to launch balls to left and shoot line drives the other way. Bregman couldn't find a better place to call home.

At one point last offseason, with the Cardinals shifting into rebuild mode and Arenado in trade rumors, the veteran third baseman considered Boston as his potential home, too.

"They were one of the teams that were on my list," Arenado said. "But I really don't feel the need to talk about it much more than that because I'm not coming here. And I'm OK, and I feel good. I like what I'm doing and where we're at and I'm just focused on that."

The Cardinals have fallen short the past couple of seasons, finishing near or at the bottom of the NL Central despite preseason expectations to contend. Eventually, the club had to pivot, bringing in Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer to rebuild the farm system, much like he did in Boston.

Arenado, now in his age-34 season, wasn't looking to be part of a rebuild as he heads into the back half of his career. The Red Sox felt like the right fit. Not to mention, he's tight with Boston infielder Trevor Story -- his old Rockies teammate.

"The rumors that came out, obviously, I think Trevor got really excited," Arenado added. "And then he's one of my best friends in the game, obviously taking the life left side with him again would have been pretty cool.

Had the club missed out on its main target in Bregman at third base, it likely would have shifted to Arenado. But once Bregman committed to the Sox, the chances of Arenado reuniting with Story were gone.

"We had our run," Arenado said. "It's all good."

The Cardinals, however, aren't expected by many to be playoff contenders in 2025, leaving Arenado as a veteran star on what might feel like an island. Friday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox in the series finale was the club's reminder.

Excitement pulsed through Fenway. After years in the cellar, the Red Sox finally have the look of a contending club, led by Bregman, that has fans feeling optimistic.

The Sox's play on the field immediately validated the fans' hopes, as the team hung a five-run first on St. Louis behind back-to-back homers from Story and Wilyer Abreu, sending Fenway into a frenzy. Bregman drove in Boston's first run of the game with a double down the left-field line, past Arenado.

"I feel like this lineup is going to do special things," Bregman said afterward. You saw it the last few days, just guys putting together good at-bats, back-to-back [homers], and keeping the pressure on. When we have a lead we continue to put together good at-bats."

Walker Buehler had a forgettable start, lasting five innings and yielding five runs on seven hits, including two homers. But the crowd -- and the Sox's offense -- absorbed those blows without flinching.

"Obviously, playing here, you know how much of a home-field advantage the Red Sox have because of their fans," Bregman said. And to be here playing for this organization now, it's a lot of fun, and I don't take it for granted."

Arenado, meanwhile, played his part, flicking a double off the Green Monster early in the contest, an example of just how the fit would have been for him in Boston.

"I love to pull the ball," Arenado said. "I like that wall a lot."

The Red Sox made things interesting in the ninth, despite holding a seven-run lead. With one out and Cooper Criswell on the mound, Kristian Campbell couldn't corral a shallow fly ball. He then mishandled a routine double-play ball, followed by an errant throw to second by Bregman on the next play.

But Bregman and Campbell got another chance to turn two when Aroldis Chapman induced a grounder to Bregman, who scooped it cleanly and fired to Campbell at second. Campbell delivered an on-target throw to first to finish the game.

"We got a good team," said Cora. "And I think the fans are responding to it."

Arenado, meanwhile, remains isolated on the other side, still wondering where his next chapter will unfold.