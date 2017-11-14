Non-NL Central team interested in Billy Hamilton
The Giants are interested in trading for Reds centerfielder Billy Hamilton, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports.
Hamilton has two more seasons of arbitration left, and San Francisco is looking to improve its outfield defense.
Of course, Hamilton has given the Pirates fits. A career .248/.298/.335 hitter, Hamilton has a .302/.349/.387 line in 260 plate appearances against the Pirates over his five-year career. He’s stolen 50 bases against the Pirates and gotten caught just eight times. That counts for a little more than 20 percent of Hamilton’s 243 career steals.
No word on whether the Giants anticipate a restructuring of the schedule that sees them face the Pirates 18 times a season.
