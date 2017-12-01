Non-tender deadline likely to be dull for the Pirates
Today, specifically 8pm Eastern time today, is the deadline for teams to non-tender players who are eligible for arbitration. MLBTR has a list here. The only Pirate player on it is Jordy Mercer, whom MLBTR projects to get a $6.5M salary. Despite strong partisan leanings in certain quarters, Mercer isn’t likely to go anywhere.
Maybe the most interesting non-tender candidate is Atlanta first baseman Matt Adams. The current rumor is that he definitely won’t be with the Braves past the deadline, whether by trade or non-tender. That’s probably of interest mainly to AL teams as he’s really a DH.
