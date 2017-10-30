Normally the game's best closer, Kenley Jansen has struggled this World Series

The 2017 World Series will resume on Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to overcome a 3-2 series deficit against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in both a Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

But, if the Dodgers want to complete the comeback and win their first World Series since 1988, they'll need something else working in their favor. Like, say, a normal Kenley Jansen.

While most of the attention this World Series has been on the struggles of other Dodgers relievers, Jansen has recently experienced turbulence of his own. Consider that in 5 2/3 innings this round he's yielded six hits and three runs (two on homers). Simultaneously, Jansen has fanned just four of the 25 batters he's faced, or 16 percent. In the division and championship rounds, Jansen had allowed two hits and one (unearned) run in eight innings while striking out 12 of the 28 batters he faced, or nearly equal to his regular-season rate of 42.3 percent.

There's something to be said about small sample sizes and not getting to caught up in what amounts to three shaky appearances, but there's also something to be said for those appearances helping to create the Dodgers' present unpleasantness. To find a swath this dismal for Jansen -- one in which he's given up runs in three consecutive outings, and had given up home runs in back-to-back appearances -- one has to go back to July 2015. In other words, this is far from the norm from the closer most would deem the best in the business.

Digging into Jansen's pitch data doesn't yield a magic bullet of an answer. His velocity has been around 93 mph -- basically where it's been the entire postseason, per Brooks Baseball. He is getting less rise on his cutter this series than before. But, then, his second-lowest mark of the postseason in that regard came in Game 1 -- his best effort of the series.

Anecdotally, it seems like Jansen's command has wavered. There's no real good statistical way to judge command, yet he entered the World Series having thrown 71 percent of his pitches for strikes (including 23 percent via swing and miss); in the World Series, he's thrown just 63 percent of his pitches for strikes, with 12 percent coming on whiffs, per Baseball Reference.

How much of that difference is due to fatigue? How much due to slicker baseballs? How much due to random variance over a few games against the best offense? Nobody knows the answer.

Kenley Jansen on the WS baseballs: "Something funny w/it. This is my 8th season in big leagues. I have my thoughts, I'll keep em to myself." — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 30, 2017

But the Dodgers have to know this -- if they are to win the series, they'll need Jansen to get back to his absurdly effective self in order to do it.