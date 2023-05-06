Oakland A's television broadcaster Glen Kuiper uttered a racial slur during the team's Friday evening broadcast in an apparent slip-up while discussing a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

The incident occurred during the pregame portion of the broadcast of the A's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. At the time, Kuiper said: "We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant's Barbeque."

Video of the incident, which contains uncensored use of the offensive language, can be found here.

Later, in the sixth inning, Kuiper issued an on-air apology. Via The Athletic:

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that."

The club issued a statement regarding the incident later that night:

It's not yet certain what steps, if any, the club will take to address the matter. Other broadcasters in the past have been suspended or even terminated for similar incidents.

Kuiper, 59, has been the A's primary local-television broadcaster for the past 17 seasons.